Hry Cong holds meeting to devise strategy for Baroda assembly bypoll

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party met here on Monday evening to devise a strategy for the forthcoming Baroda assembly bypoll. Ex-CM B S Hooda has said that he is ready to contest the bypolls if Chief Minister M L Khattar jumps into the fray from there.

Addressing his party's legislators at his residence here, Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said people of Baroda are standing with the Congress party. He said during the tenure of the previous Congress government, there was a lot of development which was undertaken in Baroda constituency.

The Congress leader claimed that under the present BJP-led regime, the development has come to a standstill not just in Baroda, but in rest of the state as well. The Congress MLAs gave their suggestions in the meeting, a party release said. Senior leaders Kiran Chaudhary and Kuldeep Vats participated in the meeting through a digital link. Kuldeep Bishnoi, MLA from Adampur, said Hooda has made a strong start by daring Chief Minister Khattar to contest the by-election.

This has given a boost to all the leaders and workers of the party, he said. He exuded confidence that the Congress would win the bypoll. Kiran Chaudhary said various sections are fed up with the alleged misrule of the ruling dispensation.

Another senior leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian claimed that the BJP-JJP government has failed on all fronts. He claimed that the victory of Congress in the elections is certain.

In the meeting, several MLAs suggested to make Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda in-charge of Baroda by-election..