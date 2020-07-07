Left Menu
Will welcome any probe by MP government: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said he would welcome any probe initiated by the present government on alleged corruption when his government was in power.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:00 IST
Kamal Nath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said he would welcome any probe initiated by the present government on alleged corruption when his government was in power. "The government must thoroughly probe all allegations. As their 15 years of corruption stand exposed, now they want to probe 15 months when my government was in power. I welcome any probe," Nath said while speaking to reporters in Ujjain.

When he was asked about recent statements by BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uma Bharti where they had called themselves Tiger and Mowgli respectively, the former CM said, "They say such things when they don't have anything else to say. People of the state are intelligent and cannot be fooled. They know who the tiger is or who is what." Regarding the upcoming by-polls in the state, he added, "The voters of the state are very sensible. Not only they know about what kind of betrayal happened in the past, but they also understand that the state was moving towards the path of development when we were in power. I am fully confident that Congress will be able to form the next government in the state." (ANI)

