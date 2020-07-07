Left Menu
Majhi should return to NDA unconditionally in Bihar: Gopal Narayan Singh

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Former State President Gopal Narayan Singh on Tuesday suggested Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM) chief Jitan Ram Majhi to return to NDA without condition to save his prestige.

Updated: 07-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:41 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Former BJP State President Gopal Narayan Singh. Image Credit: ANI

"It would be appropriate for Majhi to move away from the grand alliance and join the NDA unconditionally then his reputation will be saved. Otherwise, he will continue to run from here and there. I would suggest that again he should join the NDA and take 1-2 seats here," BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Gopal Narayan Singh said while speaking to ANI. He continued saying that there is no such thing as a grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar.

"What is happening in the grand alliance is a personal matter of Majhi Ji. He is known for his caste politics. Once he has been in the NDA and forcibly his party contested 20 seats and won one seat. What is his demand from Congress, I do not know but there is only Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally NDA in Bihar," he added. HAM president and ally of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Jitan Ram Majhi said in Patna today, "Congress has stated they will sort out things (in the alliance) till July 10. It depends on their decision if they are able to meditate and our demands are met then it is all right, otherwise, we will announce our decision on 11th."

Bihar Assembly polls are most likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats and NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party and Mahagathbandhan Allies RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP party already started preparations for upcoming November elections in the State. (ANI)

