Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden previews manufacturing plan to counter 'America First' president

"Just like the United States itself, no U.S. ally should be dependent on critical supplies from countries like China and Russia," Biden's campaign said in a new five-page policy outline, including not just coronavirus supplies but also energy-grid technologies, semiconductors and raw materials. Biden faces President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:30 IST
Biden previews manufacturing plan to counter 'America First' president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to revive U.S. manufacturing so that the country is not dependent on China, taking aim at his rival's promises to revive factories.

Biden's team said a policy plan to create manufacturing jobs is coming "soon" but offered early hints in a document outlining how they would prevent shortages of equipment to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "Just like the United States itself, no U.S. ally should be dependent on critical supplies from countries like China and Russia," Biden's campaign said in a new five-page policy outline, including not just coronavirus supplies but also energy-grid technologies, semiconductors and raw materials.

Biden faces President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The president made manufacturing and tough-on-China trade policies a hallmark of his time in office, making his inaugural address about the need to put "America First" and end an "American carnage," including companies shipping blue-collar jobs overseas. More recently, the Trump administration has suggested the supply crunch around masks, medical gowns, testing materials, ventilators during the pandemic highlighted the need to encourage more domestic manufacturing. Trump's team has also criticized Biden for support of trade deals they said killed U.S. jobs.

The issue is critical for voters in so-called "Rust Belt" states from Pennsylvania to Michigan, who face an ongoing pandemic but have also lost manufacturing jobs over many decades as lower-wage countries including China started competing in that sector. Trump carried both swing states narrowly in 2016, helping him win. As part of his plan, Biden pledged to sign an executive order requiring his administration to identify which products the country could run short on and fix the problem. That could include forcing companies to make certain products or using federal spending to encourage domestic production rather than buying imported goods.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions in pandemic aid

A Dallas megachurch whose pastor has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump was approved for a forgivable loan worth 2 million to 5 million, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence s...

Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding in a television interview that he was in good health despite running a fever.The right-wing populist, who has played down the severity o...

Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty

More than 70 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty because of COVID-19, the UN Human Rights Council heard on Tuesday, as a leading rights expert slammed greatly exaggerated claims of global poverty eradication between 199...

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed state-run and private hospitals in the national capital to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients. The boards have to be put u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020