Puducherry minister alleges irregularities in LG's office

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has alleged that various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governor's office and said he will submit a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the abuse of power by LG Kiran Bedi.

"There are various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governor's office...I will submit a letter of complaint to the Home Minister and PM regarding the abuse of power by the Puducherry Lt Governor," Rao told ANI.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been at the loggerheads with LG Kiran Bedi over several issues. (ANI)