Puducherry minister alleges irregularities in LG's office
Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has alleged that various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governor's office and said he will submit a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the abuse of power by LG Kiran Bedi.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-07-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 03:55 IST
Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has alleged that various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governor's office and said he will submit a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the abuse of power by LG Kiran Bedi.
"There are various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governor's office...I will submit a letter of complaint to the Home Minister and PM regarding the abuse of power by the Puducherry Lt Governor," Rao told ANI.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been at the loggerheads with LG Kiran Bedi over several issues. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malladi Krishna Rao
- Puducherry
- LG
- V Narayanasamy
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Kiran Bedi
ALSO READ
COVID-19: No proper protocol, vehicle shortage hinder implementation of LG order, say officials
COVID-19: Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi
Decision not to send pilgrims for Haj taken after Saudi Arabia requested not to send pilgrims this year due to COVID-19 pandemic: Naqvi.
Govt has decided pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
60-year old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 19 fresh cases reported in Puducherry