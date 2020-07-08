PM wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from COVID-19

PM wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19
Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus
"My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.
