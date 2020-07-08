Left Menu
Development News Edition

US envoy meets officials in Seoul as Kim honours grandfather

His visit came days after North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui, whom Biegun has described as his potential counterpart when talks resume, issued a statement saying the North won't resume negotiations unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” policies. “I want to be very clear on one point.

PTI | Pyongyang | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:47 IST
US envoy meets officials in Seoul as Kim honours grandfather
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Donald Trump's point man to North Korea met with South Korean officials on Wednesday for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy amid the North's repeated claims that it has no immediate intent to resume dialogue with the United States. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's meetings in Seoul came hours after the North's state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un visited a mausoleum in Pyongyang to pay tribute to his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on the anniversary of his death.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency didn't mention any comments by Kim on the status of US talks, which have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament. Speaking to reporters after his meeting with South Korean nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon, Biegun said the allies remain committed to a diplomatic approach in eliminating the North's nuclear weapons and creating a "more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula." He didn't provide specific answers on what was discussed.

Biegun, who also met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, said the United States did not request any meetings with the North Koreans during his trip to the South. His visit came days after North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui, whom Biegun has described as his potential counterpart when talks resume, issued a statement saying the North won't resume negotiations unless Washington discards what it describes as "hostile" policies.

"I want to be very clear on one point. I do not take direction from (North Korean) Vice Minister Choe Son Hui," Biegun said. "I take my guidance from the conclusions of the several meetings from President Trump and Chairman Kim have had over the last two years ... Focus on creating more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transform the relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and brighter future for the Korean people." Trump and Kim have met three times since 2018 but those negotiations fell apart since their second summit in February last year in Vietnam. North Korea has repeatedly said in recent months that it would no longer give Trump the gift of high-profile meetings he could boast of as foreign policy achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.

North Korea has also been dialing up pressure on the South, cutting off virtually all cooperation and blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory last month. It followed months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S.-led sanctions and restart joint economic projects that would help the North's broken economy. Some analysts believe North Korea will avoid serious talks with the Americans for now and instead focus on pressuring the South in a bid to increase its bargaining power before an eventual return to negotiations after the US presidential election in November. They say North Korea likely doesn't want to make any major commitments or concessions when there is a chance U.S. leadership could change.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's border towns latest economic casualties of pandemic

From ski resorts to beach cafes, businesses on the border of Australias two most populous states are the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus, with Victoria isolated from the rest of the country to stop a surge in infections.Hotels an...

Barclays and Unreasonable Select 1mg Technologies to Receive $100,000 Grant in Support of COVID-19 Related Work

1mg Technologies has been awarded a 100,000 grant in recognition of the exceptional work being undertaken in addressing the immediate and long term challenges resulting from the effects of the global pandemic. Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 R...

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MOMENY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 289,397.51 3.14 1.00-4.10 I. Call Money 11...

India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417

With 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, Indias virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020