Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win U.S. presidential race- Forbes

Rapper Kanye West signaled that he no longer supported U.S. President Donald Trump and said he had entered the presidential race to win it, in an interview published on Wednesday. West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," West told Forbes, referring to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps. "Like anything I've ever done in my life, I'm doing to win", he added.