Why do you feel 'intimidated' if you and your mother haven't erred: BJP to Rahul

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over probe into foundations linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP said on Wednesday those whose "family is out on bail" on alleged corruption charges should not talk about truth. "Rahul ji, those whose whole family is out on bail on corruption charges should not talk about “TRUTH”. And why do you feel intimidated if you & your mother haven’t erred? And yes while Modi because of his Honesty is “Priceless”...every member of your family has a price tag & is pliable," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are on bail in the National Herald case. Patra was responding to Rahul Gandhi's attack on Modi after the central government set up an inter-ministerial panel to probe alleged violations of laws relating to money laundering, income tax and foreign contributions related to three trusts linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," Gandhi had said..