Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican leader praises Trump despite past tariff threats, insults

"That's why I am here to say to the people of the United States that your president has treated us with kindness and respect." The White House said all members of the Mexican delegation, including Lopez Obrador, were tested for the coronavirus before they met Trump, as was the case when Poland's president visited on June 24.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 03:08 IST
Mexican leader praises Trump despite past tariff threats, insults
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history of threatening tariffs and insulting Mexicans. The leftist Mexican leader made his first foreign trip as president to the White House, where he and Trump accentuated the positive in their public remarks while largely glossing over their differences on business, illegal drugs and migration.

"What I most appreciate is that you have never tried to impose anything on us that violates or damages our sovereignty," Lopez Obrador said in Spanish, turning to look at Trump as the two spoke in the White House Rose Garden before signing a joint declaration. "You have never attempted to treat us like a colony," he added. "That's why I am here to say to the people of the United States that your president has treated us with kindness and respect."

The White House said all members of the Mexican delegation, including Lopez Obrador, were tested for the coronavirus before they met Trump, as was the case when Poland's president visited on June 24. Mindful of the coronavirus pandemic, which is still surging in Mexico and the United States, the two leaders did not shake hands when Trump greeted Lopez Obrador on his arrival. Neither wore face masks.

Trump said a joint declaration that the two men signed would commit both countries "to a shared future of prosperity security and harmony." Neither man raised their differences in detail in public.

Lopez Obrador brushed off criticism at home to meet Trump, a Republican widely disliked in Mexico because of his incendiary remarks about its people. Trump described Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug runners during his 2015-16 presidential election campaign and vowed to make Mexico pay for his planned border wall.

In May 2019, Trump threatened tariffs against Mexico to force it to reduce the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States. He only backed off after Lopez Obrador agreed to deploy security forces and other steps to stem the flow of Central American migrants. The meeting on Wednesday was pitched to mark the July 1 start of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that Trump long lambasted.

But the two-day gathering was scaled back to a single day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opted out amid new U.S. threats of tariffs on Canadian goods. Trump said he would speak to Trudeau later and the Canadian would visit at an appropriate time.

Two people familiar with preparations for the meeting said the private sector was eager for Trump to raise concerns about Lopez Obrador's attempts to renegotiate billions of dollars worth of contracts in energy infrastructure. Lopez Obrador's government is slowly rolling back a 2013-14 opening of the energy industry in favor of a state-led model, and has called a number of major contracts into question.

A senior U.S. official this week said Mexico's government had pledged to uphold those contracts. Lopez Obrador was joined by a delegation of business officials, including Mexico's richest man, telecoms magnate Carlos Slim, who are to dine on Wednesday evening with Trump and American business executives at the White House.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to America's schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Determined to reopen Americas schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts dont bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public h...

Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases

Argentina posted a daily record of 3,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the South American country grapples with rising infections that are threatening its early success in stalling the spread of the virus. The sharp rise, the first time da...

Russia fails at U.N. in bid to cut Turkey border aid access to Syria

A Russian bid to halve access for humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey to just one border crossing failed at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, garnering just four votes in favor from the 15-member body. Russia an...

Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-official

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.The official did not give any more details. The Five Eye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020