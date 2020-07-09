Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan replaces finance, foreign and energy ministers in sweeping reshuffle

Badawi's interim replacement will be Heba Ahmed Ali, a senior finance ministry official, the government statement said. The reshuffle comes nine days after large street protests demanding faster and more comprehensive reforms from transitional authorities.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:55 IST
Sudan replaces finance, foreign and energy ministers in sweeping reshuffle
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Sudan's prime minister replaced the finance, foreign, energy and health ministers and three other senior cabinet post-holders on Thursday as part of a sweeping reshuffle, the government said.

Authorities had said a reshuffle was coming, but few had expected the exit of Ibrahim al-Badawi, who as finance minister led efforts to steady Sudan's crisis-stricken economy and liaised with foreign donors. The government said transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had dismissed the health minister and accepted the resignation of Badawi and the others. It named interim replacements to lead all seven ministries.

Hamdok leads a government of technocrats under a 39-month power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups, following the removal of long-time President Omar al-Bashir last year. Badawi's interim replacement will be Heba Ahmed Ali, a senior finance ministry official, the government statement said.

The reshuffle comes nine days after large street protests demanding faster and more comprehensive reforms from transitional authorities. On the eve of the protests, Hamdok had promised to take a number of major decisions, without giving details. Earlier this week, he fired Sudan's police chief and his deputy, who were seen by pro-democracy groups as close to Bashir's regime.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. The Labor Departments most timely data on the economy show...

Youth Akali Dal protests increase in fuel prices

Activists of the Youth Akali Dal on Thursday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded that the state government slash taxes on petrol and diesel. Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh, who led the protest n...

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh and the overall situation is stable and ameliorating, da...

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Asian and European officials pleaded with their citizens Thursday to respect modest precautions as several countries saw coronavirus outbreaks accelerate or sought to prevent new flare-ups, while the virus showed no signs of slowing its ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020