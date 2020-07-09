Left Menu
LJP holds meeting over Bihar polls

The party is fully with Paswan on his decisions, he said. The BJP, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are allies in Bihar, but an increasing rift between the two regional parties in the state has made the task of seat-distribution among them a complex exercise with the BJP seen to be working to smoothen the ties among its partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:18 IST
Amid his party's differences with the JD(U), LJP president Chirag Paswan on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior party leaders to review its strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The party's Bihar parliamentary board met here at Paswan's residence. Its chief Raju Tiwari said the organisation is prepared to contest the Bihar elections on 94 seats, a statement said.  The party is fully with Paswan on his decisions, he said.

The BJP, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are allies in Bihar, but an increasing rift between the two regional parties in the state has made the task of seat-distribution among them a complex exercise with the BJP seen to be working to smoothen the ties among its partners.  The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight the polls under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.  Paswan has said that he will back the BJP in whatever decision it takes.  The LJP had fought on 42 of the state's 243 seats in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls when Kumar was leading the opposition's grand alliance. The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held this year in October-November but the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to be make any official announcement in this regard.

