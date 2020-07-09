Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Trump's battle with New York over his financial records

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday allowed the chief Manhattan prosecutor to obtain the financial records of President Donald Trump from third parties. Here is what you need to know: WHAT IS THE CASE? The case concerns a subpoena issued to Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars LLP for the president's financial records, including tax returns.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:17 IST
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Trump's battle with New York over his financial records
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday allowed the chief Manhattan prosecutor to obtain the financial records of President Donald Trump from third parties.

Here is what you need to know: WHAT IS THE CASE?

The case concerns a subpoena issued to Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars LLP for the president's financial records, including tax returns. It was issued as part of a grand jury investigation into the Republican Trump carried out by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr, a Democrat. Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to disclose his tax returns and other materials that would shed light on the scope of his wealth. The content of these records has remained a persistent mystery even as he seeks re-election.

WHAT IS THE NEW YORK PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATING? In September 2019 Vance sought nearly a decade of tax returns, part of a criminal investigation that began in 2018 into Trump and the Trump Organization, the president's family real estate business. It was prompted by disclosures of hush payments made to two women who said they had past sexual relationships with him - pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump and his aides have denied the relationships.

WHAT DID THE COURT RULE? In a 7-2 opinion authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, the court ruled that the subpoena asking Mazars LLP to turn over financial records to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation can be enforced.

The ruling does not mean the documents will be handed over immediately because of expected wrangling in lower courts. A final outcome could be delayed until after the Nov. 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second term in office. Trump's argument that he was immune from any criminal process "runs up against the 200 years of precedent establishing that Presidents, and their official communications, are subject to judicial process," Roberts wrote.

"We affirm that principle today and hold that the president is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need," Roberts added. Roberts also rejected the suggestion that the decision would subject future presidents to harassment by local prosecutors, noting that the court in 1997 rejected a similar argument made by President Bill Clinton when he faced a civil lawsuit brought by Paula Jones, a woman who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

"Given these safeguards and the court's precedents, we cannot conclude that absolute immunity is necessary or appropriate," Roberts wrote.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Champions League, Europa last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.European s...

Chemical weapons watchdog's council condemns Syrian attacks

The governing body of the worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday condemned the use of chemical weapons by Syria and called on the government of President Bashar Assad to declare all of its chemical arsenal. The statement, approved by ...

Ireland's 'Prudent Paschal' takes Eurogroup chair

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe brings a reputation for fiscal caution to his new role as president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, having won plaudits for delivering Irelands first budget surplus in a decade in 2018...

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead amid allegation of impropriety

One of South Koreas most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety.After a search inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020