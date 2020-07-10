Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least three killed in protests over Congo election chief

Tshisekedi's supporters accuse Malonda of being close to former President Joseph Kabila, who still wields extensive powers through his parliamentary majority, control of most cabinet ministries and the army. The coalition government, an awkward alliance formed after the 2018 election between Tshisekedi, Kabila and several smaller parties, has shown increasing signs of disharmony in recent months.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 10-07-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:58 IST
At least three killed in protests over Congo election chief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

At least three people were killed during protests in Congo's capital and elsewhere on Thursday, a U.N. rights body said, after the nomination of an election commission chief stirred public anger and further tension in the ruling coalition.

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi and democracy campaigners as they marched through the streets of Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Goma, and several smaller towns. The United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) said it was "concerned about the use of lethal force by law enforcement which led to the death of two protesters."

In its post on Twitter, the UNJHRO also condemned the death of a police officer. The police declined to comment.

The protesters were upset at the move to appoint Ronsard Malonda as president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), whose nomination was ratified by the national assembly last week but is yet to be signed off by the President. Tshisekedi's supporters accuse Malonda of being close to former President Joseph Kabila, who still wields extensive powers through his parliamentary majority, control of most cabinet ministries and the army.

The coalition government, an awkward alliance formed after the 2018 election between Tshisekedi, Kabila, and several smaller parties, has shown increasing signs of disharmony in recent months. In Kinshasa the crowd tore down part of a building belonging to Kabila's party, a Reuters witness said.

"They want to make Mr Malonda the head of CENI to block us in the elections of 2023," said Hague Mata, a UDPS supporter. Opposition party Lamuka have accused Malonda, who has worked in senior positions in CENI for many years, of "being an agent" of Kabila's party and helping with the 2018 "electoral heist" that denied them victory.

Kabila's political alliance denied in a tweet they had anything to do with Malonda's nomination and said responsibility for the appointment rested with civil society and religious organisations.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again after dispute over gag order -attorney

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohens lawyer said....

Rio de Janeiro will reopen beaches when there is a COVID-19 vaccine - mayor

The famous beaches in Brazils tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will only reopen officially for sun bathers and swimmers once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, Mayor Marcelo Crivella said on Thursday.Currently, the city of Rios beaches are ...

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020