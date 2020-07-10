Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead amid impropriety allegation

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of the capital Seoul, was found dead on Friday after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe and media reports of alleged sexual harassment. Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight after a search involving hundreds of police, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 05:56 IST
Mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead amid impropriety allegation

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of the capital Seoul, was found dead on Friday after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe and media reports of alleged sexual harassment.

Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight after a search involving hundreds of police, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said. It did not give a cause of death. There was no sign of foul play although a detailed investigation would be needed, police official Choi Ik-soo told reporters.

The Yonhap news agency said a former secretary of Park had filed a complaint on Wednesday over alleged incidents of sexual harassment. Choi said an investigation was under way after a criminal complaint had been lodged against Park, without elaborating.

NIGHTTIME SEARCH Park's daughter reported the mayor missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) on Thursday, police said. Yonhap news agency reported that she also told police he had left a message "like a will".

The former human rights activist and lawyer left the mayor's official residence at around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled meetings scheduled for the day, police said. Police found his body after an hours-long search involving hundreds of officers using drones and dogs in one of the most mountainous parts of Seoul, just a few minutes from the heart of the city of nearly 10 million people.

About three hours later, his body was brought out of the woods by forensic officers, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene. Media gathered later outside Seoul National University Hospital, where his funeral was expected to begin. CAMPAIGNER FOR WOMEN'S CAUSES

As Seoul mayor since 2011, Park was instrumental in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also played a vocal role in massive candlelight demonstrations that contributed to the ousting of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017. He was also an outspoken advocate of women's rights and gender equality, and was seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in 2022 elections.

As a lawyer in the 1990s, he won one of South Korea's earliest cases on sexual harassment, and strongly advocated for the cause of "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels before and during World War Two. Park also praised women for their courage after a series of women accused powerful politicians and policymakers of sexual wrongdoings amid the #MeToo movement in 2018.

"The resolve of individual heroines is not enough. I think we need social solidarity," he said at the time. Oh Keo-don, the former mayor of Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, and another major player in liberal politics, stepped down in April after acknowledging unnecessary physical contact with a female staffer.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL to require some masks, social distancing

Welcome to the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league sent a memo to teams that outlines what will and wont be allowed on game days in 2020, and it includes a mask requirement for some team personnel as well as a ban on players swapp...

Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under COVID-19 cloud

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves began casting their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-states economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the elect...

U.S. approves $620 mln missile upgrade package for Taiwan

The United States has approved a possible 620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan, the State Department said, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. The United S...

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday. All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020