Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under COVID-19 cloud

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves began casting their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the election. In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 06:10 IST
Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under COVID-19 cloud

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves began casting their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the election.

In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory. The son of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding leader, Lee has held the premiership since 2004, but aged 68 he has already flagged his intention to step aside in coming years.

Seen as a measure of approval for both the government's response to the coronavirus crisis and the next generation of leaders, the poll results will be closely watched as even small shifts in the PAP's popularity can lead to major policy changes. At one polling centre in a school on Friday, about 30 elderly people queued up before voting started and election officials were seen directing the crowd to wear masks and face shields.

When concerns around immigration and jobs flared in 2011, the PAP polled a record-low 60% of the vote and tightened international hiring rules to address voters' sensitivities. As the Asian trade and finance hub emerges from lockdown to face its deepest recession, these concerns are once again to the fore.

"I think it's ok to vote during a pandemic because the conditions aren't that severe at this point and all necessary precautions are being taken," said Malini Nathan, 42, a communications executive. "Issues I am concerned about are healthcare, job security and retirement," Nathan said.

Sample counts are expected soon after the close of polls at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) with final results due in the early hours of Saturday. Citizens have each been given a recommended voting window.

SANITIZED There are just 2.65 million voters, and election organisers are counting on a fast, regimented and hygienic vote to minimise risks of coronavirus infections.

Since easing a lockdown last month, the number of new daily cases crept back into double figures last week, excluding the migrant workers living in dormitories where infection rates have been far higher. Wearing masks is compulsory in public. And voters are expected to spend no more than five minutes in a polling station, where they will self-scan identity cards, sanitise their hands and pull on disposable gloves before receiving a ballot paper.

Singapore is not the first country in Asia to hold elections during the pandemic - South Korea held parliamentary elections in April - but its mandatory ballot comes under strict conditions. COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine cannot vote, but a mobile polling team will bring the ballot box to the rooms of Singaporeans who have recently returned from overseas and are being isolated at hotels.

The virus outbreak also constrained campaigning as candidates had to adhere to social distancing rules that limit groups to five, avoid shaking hands or fist bumping. Mass rallies - often attended by thousands - were banned. The city-state has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world, and initially earned widespread praise for its COVID-19 containment efforts.

But subsequent mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories stained that early success, and persuaded the government to keep schools and businesses closed for longer.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL to require some masks, social distancing

Welcome to the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league sent a memo to teams that outlines what will and wont be allowed on game days in 2020, and it includes a mask requirement for some team personnel as well as a ban on players swapp...

Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under COVID-19 cloud

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves began casting their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-states economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the elect...

U.S. approves $620 mln missile upgrade package for Taiwan

The United States has approved a possible 620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan, the State Department said, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. The United S...

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday. All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020