Compassion, vigilance important to tackle COVID-19 menace: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that "compassion" and "vigilance" are important in tackling the COVID-19 menace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 750 MW solar power project at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that "compassion" and "vigilance" are important in tackling the COVID-19 menace. "Whether it is the government or the society, both compassion and vigilance are our biggest motivators to tackle this difficult challenge of coronavirus," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

"Distance of two yards, masks on the face and washing hands for 20 seconds with a bar of soap are the rules which we are required to follow during these times," the Prime Minister added. He also announced that the needy in the country will get free ration till November.

"From now, poor families will get free ration till November. Not only that the government is also contributing to the EPF account of millions of people working in the private sectors. Also, through the PM-Swanidhi scheme, people who do not have access to the system were also taken care of by the government," he added. With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

