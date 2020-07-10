Left Menu
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, on Friday said that conducting the Bihar Assembly elections during the ongoing coronavirus crisis would not be right for democracy and will increase the financial burden on the state's resources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:56 IST
LJP bats for postponement of Bihar Assembly elections
LJP president and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, on Friday said that conducting the Bihar Assembly elections during the ongoing coronavirus crisis would not be right for democracy and will increase the financial burden on the state's resources. LJP president and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan, through a series of tweets, suggested that while his party was prepared for taking part in the elections, the ongoing scenario was not conducive for holding them.

"Not just Bihar but the whole country is affected by the corona crisis. Corona has affected the common man's, as well as Centre and Bihar government's financial budget too. In such a scenario, elections will lead to an additional financial burden on the state. The members of the Parliamentary board too have raised concerns over the same," Paswan's tweet read. "The Election Commission too should think before taking a decision, it should not happen that for elections a large segment of the population is left facing dangers. While holding elections during this pandemic phase the polling percentage can also stay very low which will be bad for democracy," he further said.

Earlier, the young leader had put out a tweet stating that booth lists for 94 of the 243 Vidhan Sabha seats had been verified and submitted by parliamentary board president Raju Tiwary and the rest shall be submitted soon. "LJP is ready for the elections," he had said.

During the LJP parliamentary board meeting held today demand for a common minimum program, on behalf of the NDA, to be declared before the elections commence were also raised. While the LJP is suggesting to postpone the elections, the Janata Dal (United) and BJP have begun preparations for the same.

BJP's top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda have held several meetings with leaders and party workers from Bihar. The party has even appointed election in-charge for all the 243 seats in the state. It has also appointed 9,500 IT cell heads for ensuring a constant flow of communication to workers. Almost 50,000 Whatsapp groups have already been formed for the purpose and the party is planning to further increase the number to 72,000. (ANI)

