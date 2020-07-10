Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court places regional governor in pre-trial detention on murder charges

9. The hearing was closed to media and the public at the prosecution's request to ensure the safety of Furgal and other participants in the case, several of whom had reported being threatened, the prosecution said. "I have not received any threats," Furgal was quoted as saying by the RBC daily.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:04 IST
Russian court places regional governor in pre-trial detention on murder charges
Image Credit: Freepik

A Russian court on Friday ordered that a regional governor who beat a ruling party candidate in a 2018 election be held in pre-trial detention, charged with organizing the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago. Sergei Furgal, governor of the far eastern Khabarovsk region, was detained on Thursday and taken to Moscow. He could face up to life in prison if found guilty of the charges dating from 2004-2005 that also included attempted murder.

He denies the charges. His lawyer, Boris Kozhemyakin, said Furgal would appeal against the judges' ruling that he be remanded in custody until Sept. 9. The hearing was closed to media and the public at the prosecution's request to ensure the safety of Furgal and other participants in the case, several of whom had reported being threatened, the prosecution said.

"I have not received any threats," Furgal was quoted as saying by the RBC daily. "I do not see any threat to me from others. As far as others are concerned, I don't know anything about it." Furgal, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party known as the LDPR and a former lawmaker, was popular in the Pacific region where he swept to power in 2018 after defeating a rival from the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin.

The arrest is likely to fuel fears of a mounting wave of repression following last week's adoption of sweeping constitutional reforms that clear the way for Putin, if re-elected, to serve two more terms in the Kremlin until 2036 Five other members of Furgal's party in Khabarovsk were searched, first deputy chairman of the local parliament and LDPR member Sergei Zyubr was cited as saying by the TASS news agency on Friday.

In Khabarovsk, video footage from news website DVHAB showed around 100 residents protesting against Furgal's detention, shouting "freedom for Sergei Furgal" and "give back our governor". A petition calling for Furgal's release had gathered more than 37,000 signatures by Friday and his supporters were posting pictures on social media with a message set against the colors of the Khabarovsk region's flag, reading: "I am/We are Sergei Furgal."

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PAC to review border road construction at LAC, procurement of high-altitude clothing for troops

In the wake of the recent violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, the parliaments PAC on Friday decided to review the construction of border roads at the Line of Actual Control LAC and procurement of high-altitu...

Home Secretary to brief parliamentary panel on COVID-19 management on July 15

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will brief the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on the coronavirus management on July 15. Bhalla will brief the parliamentary committee on the management of COVID-19 pandemic and coordination with sta...

EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes

The European Union on Friday urged the United States to return to negotiations about digital taxation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, but said it stood ready to make a new proposal at the EU level if those talk...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of man in 3 cases

A Delhi court Friday dismissed anticipatory bail pleas filed by a man whose name has been mentioned in the charge sheets in three different cases for allegedly being part of an unlawful assembly during the communal violence in north east De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020