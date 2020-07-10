Nadda discussed upcoming party events with state officials, MPs via video conferencing
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday discussed a number of topics including the upcoming events of the party with the state officials and MPs of various states including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha via video conferencing.
"Today via the medium of video conferencing, I discussed a number of topics including the upcoming events of the party with the state officials and MPs of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh," Nadda tweeted.
Nadda also posted the visuals from the meeting on his Twitter handle. (ANI)
