Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

"I leave the government with the conviction that my actions in the ministry of justice made a contribution to the consolidation of the rule of law," said Tunda, a senior figure in Kabila's FCC political alliance. Peter Kazadi of Tshisekedi's UDPS party said Tunda had sent a letter to parliament approving the judicial reforms without consulting the government.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:18 IST
Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a dispute with the president over proposed laws that would give politicians more control over criminal prosecutions.

In a televised statement, Tunda gave no reason for his departure, which comes a week after President Felix Tshisekedi privately threatened to fire Tunda if he did not quit, sources close to the president said. The disagreement over a proposal from Tunda's political allies to give the justice ministry more control over the judiciary highlighted strains in the coalition between Tshisekedi and his long-serving predecessor Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi had said in a speech he would oppose any reforms that undermined the independence of the judiciary. "I leave the government with the conviction that my actions in the ministry of justice made a contribution to the consolidation of the rule of law," said Tunda, a senior figure in Kabila's FCC political alliance.

Peter Kazadi of Tshisekedi's UDPS party said Tunda had sent a letter to parliament approving the judicial reforms without consulting the government. "His resignation is normal because the minister acted in violation of the line laid down by the government," Kazadi told Reuters.

Tension mounted in late June when Tunda was briefly detained by police, prompting Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga to threaten the government would resign over the matter. His resignation "removes one element of tension between the two camps, but it's far from the only point of contention," said Vincent Rouguet at London-based security firm Control Risks. "(It) is not going to be enough to restore collaboration."

Tshisekedi has struggled to assert himself since forming a coalition government in January 2019 with Kabila, who maintains extensive powers through his parliamentary majority, control of most cabinet ministries and the army. Friction between their parties has spilt into the streets in recent weeks. On Thursday at least three people including a policeman were killed during protests in Kinshasa and elsewhere over the nomination of an election commission chief.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the cou...

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020