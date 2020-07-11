Left Menu
G Narendra Kumar appointment as new Delhi CEO 'kept in abeyance'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:21 IST
"The appointment has been kept in abeyance, purely due to administrative reasons," a senior functionary of the EC said, adding this is as per a July 10 order of the poll body. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has "kept in abeyance" the appointment of G Narendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, purely due to "administrative reasons", according to an official order. On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had appointed him as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi and also the Principal Secretary (Elections). His name was nominated by the Election Commission of India in June.

"The appointment has been kept in abeyance, purely due to administrative reasons," a senior functionary of the EC said, adding this is as per a July 10 order of the poll body. Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer under the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre.

Ranbir Singh will continue to hold the charge of Delhi CEO till further orders, sources said. When asked about the possible reason for the move, sources said, it is the "prerogative of the Commission" in appointing a CEO.

"Also, tenure of Delhi CEO is not fixed as such, and previous CEOs have been appointed, either for few months or a couple of years," a source said.

