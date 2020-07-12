J-K: BJP leaders meet slain party man Wasim Bari's family, offer support

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday met with the family members of former Bandipora BJP chief Wasim Bari, who was killed in a terrorist attack, along with his brother and father. "Wasim Bari and his whole family have been very good party workers of BJP. We are here to pay tribute to him. It is our reasonability to keep the spirits of our workers high. We are standing with the family of Wasim Bari," Ram Madhav told reporters after meeting the family members of Bari.

On Wednesday, Wasim, his father, and brother succumbed to their injuries after terrorists fired upon them. Answering a question on the strengthening of the political process in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, "Most regional parties here make excuses on the issues of the political process. For two consecutive years elections have taken place here. Why did they not take part in the election? The building of the political process is continuously taking place."

He further said people who are raising questions about the political process in Jammu and Kashmir are the ones who are stalling the process. (ANI)