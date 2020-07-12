Left Menu
Development News Edition

China releases professor who criticised President Xi, friends say

A Beijing law professor who has been an outspoken critic of China's President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party was released on Sunday after six days of detention, his friends said. Xu Zhangrun, a constitutional law professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University, returned home on Sunday morning but remained under surveillance and was not free to speak publicly about what happened, one of his friends, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 14:52 IST
China releases professor who criticised President Xi, friends say
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A Beijing law professor who has been an outspoken critic of China's President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party was released on Sunday after six days of detention, his friends said.

Xu Zhangrun, a constitutional law professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University, returned home on Sunday morning but remained under surveillance and was not free to speak publicly about what happened, one of his friends, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. Calls to the media departments of the Beijing police and Tsinghua University seeking comment went unanswered on Sunday.

Xu, 57, came to prominence in July 2018 for denouncing the removal of the two-term limit for China's leader, which will allow Xi to remain in office beyond his current second term. According to a text message circulated among Xu's friends and seen by Reuters, he was taken from his house in suburban Beijing on Monday morning by more than 20 policemen, who searched his house and confiscated his computer.

According to Xu's friends, police told his wife that he was being detained for allegedly soliciting prostitution during a trip to Chengdu, but at least two friends dismissed that allegation as character assassination. Since the 2018 article, Xu has written other critiques of the party. At the peak of China's coronavirus outbreak in February, he wrote an article calling for freedom of speech.

Most recently in May, before China's delayed annual parliamentary meeting, he wrote an article accusing Xi of trying to bring the Cultural Revolution back to China. Under Xi, China has clamped down on dissent and tightened censorship.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday the United States was deeply concerned about China's detention of Xu and urged Beijing to release him.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises flood alert to second highest level

China raised its flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.Flooding in the ...

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkeys decision to make Istanbuls Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained, he said du...

Pb: Woman, daughter die after roof collapses due to storm in Phagwara

A mother-daughter duo died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain and storm here, police said on Sunday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar identified the deceased as Savita 28 and her daughte...

Ficci survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

Industry body Ficci on Sunday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the countrys annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at - 4.5 per cent. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020