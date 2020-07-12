Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor should reconsider stand over university exams: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should reconsider his stand on holding the final year university exams in the state. The insistence that exams be held is "wrong" as it puts the lives of students and their parents at risk, the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government earlier decided to cancel the final year university examinations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:08 IST
Governor should reconsider stand over university exams: Raut
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should reconsider his stand on holding the final year university exams in the state. Raut's remarks came against the backdrop of 16 personnel at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

"The entry of coronavirus in Raj Bhavan is natures indication to the governor that his stand that the exams should be held is wrong. He should reconsider his stand," Raut told a TV channel. The insistence that exams be held is "wrong" as it puts the lives of students and their parents at risk, the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government earlier decided to cancel the final year university examinations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The governor, however, last month said the decision would jeopardise the future of students and asserted that the chancellor of universities a position which governor holds ex-officio has the final authority over all university matters, as per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

He also said that not conducting the final year examinations amounts to breach of guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC)..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. The SP chief, however, said emergency s...

Rajasthan: Nagaur MP get death threat

Rajasthans Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media. A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for speaking against criminals like Jagan Gurjar ...

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

The US remained Indias top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal in 2019-20, which shows increasing economic ties between the two countries. According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2019-20, the bilateral trade between...

Gaana hopes to net almost 100 mn customers, mostly TikTok users

The countrys largest music-streaming platform Gaana, backed by the Times Group and Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings, expects to add nearly 100 million users over the next 12 months to its already 150 million-plus strong users, most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020