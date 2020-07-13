Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Puerto Rico
Biden faced seven other candidates on the ballot, though all the others have dropped out of the race. Biden has already locked up enough delegates to become the party's nominee. However, both Democrats and Republicans invite delegates from the US territory to their respective political conventions..PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 02:21 IST
Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico on Sunday. Biden faced seven other candidates on the ballot, though all the others have dropped out of the race.
Biden has already locked up enough delegates to become the party's nominee. The primary was scheduled for March but was delayed until Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents of Puerto Rico are US citizens, but they cannot vote in the general election in November. However, both Democrats and Republicans invite delegates from the US territory to their respective political conventions..
