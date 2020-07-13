Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat

Over 700,000 officers who will be on election duty on August 5 are eligible to cast their vote. The election authorities said the voting in the north central town of Rajanganaya was indefinitely postponed due to a COVID-19 threat.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:21 IST
Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting will go on for 5 days with two days reserved next week for those who fail to cast their vote this week. Over 700,000 officers who will be on election duty on August 5 are eligible to cast their votes.

The election authorities said the voting in the north-central town of Rajanganaya was indefinitely postponed due to a COVID-19 threat. According to the health officials, a cluster has been forming in the area since last week with the infections from a drug rehabilitation center at Kandakadu in Polonnaruwa district. Nearly 500 new infections, including 70 students, were detected from the Kandakadu cluster. Around 600 close contacts of those who tested positive have been sent for quarantine.

"The cluster can be controlled," Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the director-general of health services, said, adding that the public had lowered guard against COVID-19 as the country was being re-opened after the lockdown. In mid-June, the countrywide curfew was completely lifted and the focus was soon shifted to the August 5 parliamentary election.

With the growing threat from the new cluster, the government shut schools this week, while the main election rallies have been canceled. The schools were only opened last week after the lockdown. All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been canceled temporarily, the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) announced on Sunday, following a surge in coronavirus cases.

The country has so far reported 2,511 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Although the Elections Commission has said that the election will not be postponed again, a meeting to be held this week will assess the new COVID-19 threat.

The election originally scheduled for April 25 was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic threat has brought in severe health guidelines on campaigning. The counting of votes, which usually happens on the same night of the date of the poll, has now been put off to the next day.

There are over 16 million eligible voters in the country. The August 5 poll will elect a 225-member Parliament for a five-year term.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asia rally as focus turns to earnings

UK stocks jumped 1 on Monday as investors bet on a stimulus-led economic revival, with focus also turning to the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season for signs of a pickup in activity following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Th...

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrains highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and...

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat

The postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting wil...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020