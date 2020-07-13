Buses parked outside Rajasthan CM's house trigger speculation, MLAs may be shifted to hotel

Four buses reached chief minister's Ashok Gehlot’s residence Monday afternoon, triggering speculation that Congress MLAs holding a meeting inside may be shifted to a hotel

A Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured” away before the voting. PTI AG SDA ASHASH