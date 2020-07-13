Buses parked outside Rajasthan CM's house trigger speculation, MLAs may be shifted to hotel

Buses parked outside Rajasthan CM's house trigger speculation, MLAs may be shifted to hotelPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST
Four buses reached chief minister's Ashok Gehlot’s residence Monday afternoon, triggering speculation that Congress MLAs holding a meeting inside may be shifted to a hotel
A Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot
Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured” away before the voting. PTI AG SDA ASHASH
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress Legislature Party
- Sachin Pilot
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajya Sabha
- PTI AG
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot is a "sincere Congressman", won't quit the party: D K Shivakumar
Crisis deepens in Rajasthan for Congress, Dy CM Sachin Pilot camping in Delhi to meet top leadership
Trying to reach out to Sachin Pilot; Have left messages for him: Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande to PTI.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministry Sachin Pilot to skip Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday: Statement.
(Eds: Fixes typo) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to skip Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday: Statement PTI SDA ASHASHASH