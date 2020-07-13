Left Menu
Buses parked outside Rajasthan CM's house trigger speculation, MLAs may be shifted to hotel

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST
Four buses reached chief minister's Ashok Gehlot’s residence Monday afternoon, triggering speculation that Congress MLAs holding a meeting inside may be shifted to a hotel

A Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured” away before the voting. PTI AG SDA ASHASH

Fourth Lt General-level meeting between Indian and Chinese military scheduled for Tuesday: government sources.

Fourth Lt General-level meeting between Indian and Chinese military scheduled for Tuesday government sources....

A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of COVID-19; first senior government officer to succumb to disease in state: Health department.

A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of COVID-19 first senior government officer to succumb to disease in state Health department....

Ammunition seized from Maoist dump in C'garh

Security forces have recovered a cache of ammunition, detonators and wireless sets from a Maoist dump in the forests of Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district, police said on Monday. The seized items included a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Cent...

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of this year's Amarnath Yatra due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of this years Amarnath Yatra and directions to the Centre to provide live darshan of the Lord Amarnath to the devotees via the internet and television in light of the COV...
