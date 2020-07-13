Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP takes out protest rally in Kolkata over death of MLA

The BJP took out a rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest over the death of its leader Debendra Nath Ray in North Dinajpur district and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. Carrying posters and placards, BJP cadres shouted slogans against the TMC government and accused it of unleashing terror across the state. "We demand CBI inquiry into the incident.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:54 IST
BJP takes out protest rally in Kolkata over death of MLA

The BJP took out a rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest over the death of its leader Debendra Nath Ray in North Dinajpur district and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. Ray, the MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances near in home amid allegations by his family and the party that it was a "cold-blooded murder by TMC", a charge denied by the ruling party.

The BJP took out the rally from its headquarters in central Kolkata's Murlidhar Sen Lane in the afternoon. Carrying posters and placards, BJP cadres shouted slogans against the TMC government and accused it of unleashing terror across the state.

"We demand CBI inquiry into the incident. The truth must come out," BJP's state vice president Raju Banerjee said. Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment in 2016 -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

He, however, did not resign as CPI(M) legislator from the state assembly..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to Dy CM

The government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Ministers back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have said and noted that if Gehlot has the claimed n...

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Firefighters on land, in the air and on the water on Monday were still battling a blaze on a Navy ship that injured at least 21 people and sent smoke billowing over San Diego. The fire began Sunday morning in a vehicle storage area aboard t...

Israeli court dismisses Amnesty's petition against spyware firm NSO

An Israeli court has dismissed Amnesty Internationals legal bid to stop NSO Group from exporting surveillance software, saying the rights organization did not prove NSOs technology had been used to spy on its members.Amnesty alleged that go...

Hockey stalwart Ashok Kumar to receive Mohun Bagan Lifetime Achievement Award

Ashok Kumar, a key member of Indias 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by city football club Mohun Bagan on the occasion of its foundation day in a virtual ceremony in the wake of the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020