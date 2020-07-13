Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks response from ECI on plea to de-recognise Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party on a plea seeking directions to de-recognise the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:22 IST
Delhi HC seeks response from ECI on plea to de-recognise Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party on a plea seeking directions to de-recognise the party. A bench of Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ECI and the Jagan's YSR Congress Party slated the matter for further hearing on September 3.

A petition moved by Anna YSR Congress party sought directions to the Election Commission to withdraw the recognition of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party over the alleged wrongful use of the "YSR" acronym. The Anna YSR Congress party was represented by the senior advocate Minakshi Arora and advocate Vipin Nair. According to the plea Anna YSR Congress party has been a registered political party in Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015.

In the last General Election of 2019, it contested under its name "Anna YSR Congress Party"under the symbol of a plough, the plea said. It further submitted that Jagan's YSR Congress party is a registered political party under the name "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party" since January 11, 2011, and is currently the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of the acronym "YSR" in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR Congress Party contended that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polands election result still uncertain, more results possible on MondayThe result of Polands knife-edge presidential election was still uncertain as of Monday morning, with the National ...

Poland's conservative president wins new term, rifts likely with EU

Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election that is likely to deepen Warsaws isolation in the European Union. Nearly final results from Sundays p...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi Economic Offences Court sends accused KT Ramees to 14-day remand

KT Ramees, who was arrested in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, has been sent to 14-day remand of the Customs department by the Kochi Economic Offences Court on Monday. Ramees was arrested from Vettathur in Malappuram on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020