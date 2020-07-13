Delhi HC seeks response from ECI on plea to de-recognise Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party on a plea seeking directions to de-recognise the party. A bench of Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ECI and the Jagan's YSR Congress Party slated the matter for further hearing on September 3.

A petition moved by Anna YSR Congress party sought directions to the Election Commission to withdraw the recognition of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party over the alleged wrongful use of the "YSR" acronym. The Anna YSR Congress party was represented by the senior advocate Minakshi Arora and advocate Vipin Nair. According to the plea Anna YSR Congress party has been a registered political party in Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015.

In the last General Election of 2019, it contested under its name "Anna YSR Congress Party"under the symbol of a plough, the plea said. It further submitted that Jagan's YSR Congress party is a registered political party under the name "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party" since January 11, 2011, and is currently the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of the acronym "YSR" in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR Congress Party contended that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party. (ANI)