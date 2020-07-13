Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader says pro-democracy 'protest' vote might have violated new security laws

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that an unofficial city-wide election conducted by the pro-democracy camp over the weekend might have violated new national security laws by "subverting state power". The weekend election drew more than 600,000 votes, in what democrats described as a symbolic protest vote against tough new laws imposed by Beijing on the freewheeling former British colony.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:57 IST
Hong Kong leader says pro-democracy 'protest' vote might have violated new security laws
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that an unofficial city-wide election conducted by the pro-democracy camp over the weekend might have violated new national security laws by "subverting state power".

The weekend election drew more than 600,000 votes, in what democrats described as a symbolic protest vote against tough new laws imposed by Beijing on the freewheeling former British colony. The vote at around 250 polling stations was held to decide the strongest pro-democracy candidates to contest key Legislative Council elections in September.

The city's opposition camp is aiming to seize majority control in the 70-seat legislature for the first time from pro-Beijing rivals by riding a wave of anti-China sentiment stirred by the law, which critics say has gravely undermined Hong Kong's freedoms. The city returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a guarantee of wide-ranging autonomy.

The new law punishes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison and allows mainland Chinese security agents to operate officially in Hong Kong for the first time. Lam told reporters that if the democrats' aim to gain a legislative majority was to obstruct government policies, "then it may fall into the category of subverting the state power". She didn't elaborate.

One of the organisers of the election, Benny Tai, told reporters that the results of the poll had been leaked ahead of an official announcement. But he said there had been no personal data breach of the voters. Last Friday, Hong Kong police raided the office of the independent pollster helping with the election, and officers copied some information from computers there.

Hong Kong's Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said in a statement late on Monday that it had received public complaints that the weekend poll may have "jeopardised the integrity of the electoral process". It added it was now conducting an investigation and might later refer the case to law enforcement agencies.

The preliminary results showed several incumbent democratic lawmakers like Ted Hui and Eddie Chu taking the most votes in some districts. But a group of aspiring young democrats, or "localists", also performed strongly, reflecting a potential changing of the guard as the democrats gear up for the September poll.

"It's just the beginning," one candidate, Sunny Cheung, a runner-up in one district putting him on the democratic ticket for September, told Reuters. "I will try to persuade more people to support us," he added, saying localists like himself were gaining more mainstream support.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls on Lebanese to unite behind government reform plan

The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged Lebanese authorities to unite behind a government economic plan that has received a cool reception from the banking sector, saying the country needs a reform program to rescue an economy mired...

Dera being targeted for supporting SAD in 2017 assembly polls: Dera panel

Days after jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Ram Rahim Singh was named in a 2015 case of the theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot, Dera representatives on Monday claimed that they were possibly being...

1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411,&#160;authorities said. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last...

City Union Bank gets board's approval to raise Rs 1,100 cr

Private sector City Union Bank on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore through equity and debt. The lender will seek shareholders approval for the fund raise plan at its upcoming AGM next month.The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020