Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party to meet again on Tuesday

The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party will once again meet on Tuesday, said party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala while urging state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with an “open mind”.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:07 IST
The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party will once again meet on Tuesday, said party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala while urging state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with an “open mind”. The meeting will be held at the hotel on the Delhi highway where the party MLAs are currently lodged.

"The CLP meeting will be held on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all other MLAs to come. We will also give them in writing to come and discuss the issues," Surjewala told reporters here. "They are requested to come and discuss how we can strengthen Rajasthan together and serve its eight crore people,” Surjewala said, adding that if there are any issues, these should be discussed “with an open mind”. “Sonia Gandhi (national party president) and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution," he said.

Surjewala expressed hope that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot and the MLAs will take part in the meeting to discuss the problems. “I am hopeful of finding a solution to the BJP's conspiracy and the attack on the democratic set-up,” he told reporters outside the hotel on Monday night..

