Judge OK's release of tell-all book by Trump's niece

Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme court in Poughkeepsie, New York, denied the request to stop publication, and he canceled the temporary restraining order issued June 30 against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster at the request of Robert Trump, the president's brother. Robert Trump has previously said the scheduled July 28 release of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

The New York Supreme Court lifted a stay on Monday that temporarily blocked Donald Trump's niece from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering look of the U.S. president and his family. Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme court in Poughkeepsie, New York, denied the request to stop publication, and he canceled the temporary restraining order issued June 30 against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster at the request of Robert Trump, the president's brother.

Robert Trump has previously said the scheduled July 28 release of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999. Mary Trump is Fred Trump's granddaughter. "The court got it right in rejecting the Trump familys' effort to squelch Mary Trump's core political speech on important issues of public concern," Mary Trump's attorneys said in a statement. "The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy."

