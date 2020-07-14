Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency: Arvind Kejriwal

The positivity rate and the death rate is coming down but people shouldn't be complacent, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and warned people "you never know, COVID-19 may surge again".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:04 IST
COVID-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The positivity rate and the death rate is coming down but people shouldn't be complacent, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and warned people "you never know, COVID-19 may surge again". "The positivity rate and the death rate is coming down but people shouldn't be complacent. You never know, COVID-19 may surge again," Kejriwal told reporters here.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that the reason why the situation has come under control is that everyone has contributed to the cause of fighting the infection. "The reason why the situation has come under control is that everyone has contributed to the cause. We realised that we would not be able to fight alone with this virus. We brought everyone together and all contributed to the situation coming under control," he added. Further crediting the home isolation programme for the improvement of Delhi's situation he said that there has not been a single COVID-19 fatality emerging from home isolation in the last 12 days.

"We increased testing capacity as well. Testing has been possible because of home isolation. We have organised a programme for home isolation for Delhiites where we provided oxymeters to patients at home. In the last 12 days, there have been no deaths reported in home isolation," The Delhi Chief Minister added. He further advised people to use masks and wash hands.

Delhi has a total of 1,13,740 COVID-19 cases of which there are 19,017 active cases, 91,312 patients have been cured or discharged and 3,411 persons have succumbed to COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor with boxing team tests positive for coronavirus, primary contacts to be retested

Indian boxing teams doctor, Amol Patil, has tested positive for coronavirus and his primary contacts, including boxers Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar, will be tested again for the virus on Tuesday. Patil, who was with the boxing team at NSNI...

We are not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP president

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the party is not demanding floor test in the state assembly as of now. Asked about floor test Poonia told ANI, At present, we are not demanding anything as of now. Our priority was that ...

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stand at 1,530, including 684 active c...

Award-Winning Restaurateur Vikas Solanki Launches BlogYep to Enable People Create a Secondary Source of Income Through Blogging

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020