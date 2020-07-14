Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalan separatist leader says was target of political spying

The pro-independence speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament Roger Torrent said on Tuesday that he had been the target of political espionage via phone tapping, accusing the Spanish government of being either complicit or negligent. Tensions between Catalonia's separatist regional leaders and the Madrid government have been high for years, and a report in the Guardian and El Pais newspapers that Torrent's phone was tapped is unlikely to help.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:39 IST
Catalan separatist leader says was target of political spying
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The pro-independence speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament Roger Torrent said on Tuesday that he had been the target of political espionage via phone tapping, accusing the Spanish government of being either complicit or negligent.

Tensions between Catalonia's separatist regional leaders and the Madrid government have been high for years, and a report in the Guardian and El Pais newspapers that Torrent's phone was tapped is unlikely to help. "In Spain, political espionage is being carried out against political adversaries," Torrent said.

"If the Spanish government had knowledge of this, it would have been complicit in a crime. If it had no knowledge of it, it would be a very worrisome symptom of political negligence and lack of awareness of alleged illegal practices." The Spanish prime minister's office said earlier on Tuesday the government was "not aware" of any such spying and added: "Any intervention on a mobile is always carried out in accordance with the law that requires judicial authorisation."

A spokesman for Torrent said he was "not involved in criminal activity such as terrorism or drug trafficking that would justify a judicial order to intervene on his phone". The Guardian and El Pais wrote that Torrent and two other separatists were warned by researchers working with Facebook's instant messaging service WhatsApp that their phones had been broken into with a spyware called "Pegasus" , made by Israeli company NSO Group.

NSO, whose customers include law enforcement and governments around the world, declined to say whether it had sold its Pegasus software to Spain. It said the software is operated "solely by authorised government agencies to fight terror and serious crime, and protect public safety". Facebook declined to comment on the allegation that Torrent's phone was tapped.

WhatsApp said last year that 1,400 of its users had been targeted by Pegasus. It said the attack exploited its video calling system to send malware to mobile devices. Britain's Guardian newspaper, without citing a source, said WhatsApp believed the attacks in Spain occurred over a two week period in April to May 2019, when the 1,400 users were allegedly targeted by the spyware.

The Pegasus spyware has been linked to political surveillance in Mexico, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which researches digital surveillance.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of spreading COVID-19 through virtual rally

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading virus while preparing for Assembly polls in the state through its virtual rally. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, The situation in Bihar is bad as the testing ra...

Russia's Rusal seeks management changes at Nornickel after fuel spill

Russian aluminium giant Rusal has asked the board of Norilsk Nickel Nornickel , in which it has a major stake, to change its management and overhaul its environmental policies after a fuel spill in Siberia.Russias environmental watchdog dem...

France to require masks at indoor public spaces

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to require masks inside all indoor public spaces by August 1. In an interview with French television networks marking Bastille Day, Macron says the best prevention for the virus are masks, soci...

DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till Dec 31

As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio FAR and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said. The decision w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020