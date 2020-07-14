Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch PM Rutte pessimistic about chances of deal on EU recovery fund

Rutte held a series of one-on-one discussions in recent days with EU leaders who have been trying to persuade the Dutch to drop their opposition to proposals for a 750 billion euro ($850 billion) fund supported by France and Germany. But Rutte said he remained opposed to the idea of making a large part of the fund available in the form of grants, unless countries would find a way to ensure that economic reforms promised in return for the money would actually be pushed through.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:37 IST
Dutch PM Rutte pessimistic about chances of deal on EU recovery fund

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday he was pessimistic about the chances of a deal being reached on the proposed European Recovery Fund at a EU summit set to start this Friday.

"The responses behind the scenes on our proposals do not make me hopeful about the chances to reach a deal," Rutte said in a debate in the Dutch parliament. Rutte held a series of one-on-one discussions in recent days with EU leaders who have been trying to persuade the Dutch to drop their opposition to proposals for a 750 billion euro ($850 billion) fund supported by France and Germany.

But Rutte said he remained opposed to the idea of making a large part of the fund available in the form of grants, unless countries would find a way to ensure that economic reforms promised in return for the money would actually be pushed through. "Subsidies should come with very strict conditions, that is the only way", Rutte said.

"I would not be able to explain how we can give grants without promises of serious reforms and ways to make sure they actually happen. But I don't feel that this idea will be accepted." ($1 = 0.88 euros)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia sentences woman to six months for Koranic Facebook joke

A Tunisian court has sentenced blogger Emna Chargui to six months in prison and a 700 fine for reposting a Facebook joke about the coronavirus written as if it was a Koranic verse. This is unfair and unjust ... this proves that there is no ...

CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said TuesdayConstable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had pick...

Katy Perry set to headline virtual Tomorrowland festival

This years Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest. The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called Tomorrowland Around the World.The EDM fest pro...

Wife of Vikas Dubey's aide 'caught' on tape seeking advice on how to 'deal' with police

Hours after the arrest of Shashikant Pandey--an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey--a purported audio of his wife has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly heard seeking advice on how to deal with police when it comes to her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020