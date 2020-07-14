SAD postpones all political programmes for 15 days in view of COVID-19

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced to postpone all political programmes of the party for the next 15 days in view the COVID-19 pandemic

This decision has been taken keeping in view the health of the public and party workers, and in accordance with advice of doctors and the Punjab health department, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said. In a statement here, he said that all party workers have been informed about the decision

The SAD has clearly directed that keeping in view health of all, no political programmes will be organised during the next 15 days. Neither meetings will take place at the party head office nor 'dharnas' or protests will be held at the district level, according to the statement. Cheema said party workers have been directed to strictly follow the directive of the SAD president.