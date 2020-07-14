SAD postpones all political programmes for 15 days in view of COVID-19
In a statement here, he said that all party workers have been informed about the decision The SAD has clearly directed that keeping in view health of all, no political programmes will be organised during the next 15 days. Cheema said party workers have been directed to strictly follow the directive of the SAD president.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced to postpone all political programmes of the party for the next 15 days in view the COVID-19 pandemic
This decision has been taken keeping in view the health of the public and party workers, and in accordance with advice of doctors and the Punjab health department, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said. In a statement here, he said that all party workers have been informed about the decision
The SAD has clearly directed that keeping in view health of all, no political programmes will be organised during the next 15 days. Neither meetings will take place at the party head office nor 'dharnas' or protests will be held at the district level, according to the statement. Cheema said party workers have been directed to strictly follow the directive of the SAD president.
- READ MORE ON:
- SAD
- Sukhbir Singh Badal
- Daljit Singh Cheema
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Sad for theatres, but fans' safety priority: Akshay Kumar on OTT release of 'Laxxmi Bomb'
Afghan peace talks likely to start soon, reduced violence needed -Pakistan ambassador
HelpAge India appoints new CEO Rohit Prasad as Mathew Cherian, current CEO retires
Sadananda Gowda appreciates RFCL's measures to overcome COVID-19 challenges
US slams China over new Hong Kong security law; Pompeo says it's a sad day