Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden proposes overhauling nation's energy sector by 2035

Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America's energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035. The officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the campaign's thinking, said many of the energy measures would be included in the first stimulus package Biden plans to bring to Congress.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:25 IST
Biden proposes overhauling nation's energy sector by 2035
In the plan, Biden pledges to spend $2 trillion over four years to promote his energy proposals, a significant acceleration of the $1.7 trillion over 10 years he proposed spending in his climate plan during the primary. Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America's energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will discuss the proposal later Tuesday near his home in Wilmington, Delaware. It marks his latest effort to build out a legislative agenda with measures that could animate progressives who may be sceptical of Biden, who waged a more centrist campaign during the Democratic primary.

The plan reflects ideas embraced by some of Biden's more progressive allies during the primary, like Jay Inslee, whose campaign centred on the issue of climate change. The Washington governor first proposed achieving entirely carbon-free electricity by 2035. In the plan, Biden pledges to spend $2 trillion over four years to promote his energy proposals, a significant acceleration of the $1.7 trillion over 10 years he proposed spending in his climate plan during the primary.

The proposal doesn't include specifics on how it would be paid for. Senior campaign officials who requested anonymity to discuss strategy said it would require a mix of tax increases on corporations and the wealthy and deficit spending aimed at stimulating the economy. The proposal also doesn't address the controversial natural gas and oil extraction process known as fracking. The issue is politically sensitive in some key battleground states such as Pennsylvania. During the primary, some Democrats proposed an outright ban on fracking while Biden limited his opposition to new fracking permits.

The plan places a heavy emphasis on updating America's infrastructure and includes investments in improving energy efficiency in buildings and housing as well as promoting conservation efforts in the agriculture industry. The plan also includes a portion focused on environmental justice, including the requirement that 40% of the money he wants to spend on clean energy deployment, reduction of legacy pollution and other investments will go to historically disadvantaged communities.

On a Monday evening fundraising call with renewable energy executives, Biden pledged to make an irreversible impact on the nation's efforts to combat climate change. "God willing I win and even if I serve eight years, I want to make sure we put down such a marker that it's impossible for the next president to turn it around," he said.

Senior campaign officials said Tuesday morning that the plan includes planks that could be achieved by executive action and others that would require legislation. The officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the campaign's thinking, said many of the energy measures would be included in the first stimulus package Biden plans to bring to Congress. It would likely face steep opposition from elected Republicans. Democrats need to pick up at least three seats to take back the Senate, and Biden has pledged to campaign hard to help Democrats win back control.

But he argued during his Monday evening fundraiser that the current "historic set of crises — a pandemic, an economic crisis and systemic racism" would make it "easier" to pass major reforms like his climate plan. Climate change, Biden said, "is the existential threat to humanity, and it is real. It is real. And it is urgent, and the public is becoming aware of it. And it may be the very answer to get us out of this economic situation we're in."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

France scales down Bastille Day parade in concession to virus

France held a scaled-down Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Pariss Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.Instead, President Emmanuel Ma...

Minimize time taken in admission of COVID patients; give priority to high-risk groups: Delhi govt advisory to hospitals

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical ...

Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart

Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds USD 1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavir...

Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday. 3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today, Indo-Tib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020