In Joshi's memory, Bagli to be made district, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said Bagli will be made a district to fulfill the wishes of former CM, late Kailash Joshi. Chouhan was speaking in Hatpiplaya in Dewas district after unveiling a statue of Joshi.

"It was Joshiji's wish to make Bagli a district and today, on his birth anniversary, I am announcing to make Bagli a new district," Chouhan said at the function which was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and state BJP president VD Sharma. Hatpiplaya is scheduled to have a bypoll, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Chouhan sanctioned a micro-irrigation project worth Rs 2,540 crore having the potential to irrigate 96,800 hectare of land in the area as well as a Rs 241 crore 'nal jal' scheme to provide water to 103 villages. He also inaugurated development works worth Rs 25 crore and laid the foundation stone of a park dedicated to Joshi.

Speaking at the function, Scindia said the previous Congress government under Kamal Nath had cheated people as it failed to write off farm loans or provide jobs to youth. Sharma said Joshi was known his values in politics and had worked hard to set up the BJP in the state.