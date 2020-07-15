Former coach wins Republican nod to challenge US Senator Doug Jones in November

Former coach wins Republican nod to challenge US Senator Doug Jones in NovemberReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 06:59 IST
Political newcomer Tommy Tuberville won the Republican party's nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama and will challenge incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in the November election, the New York Times said.
Tuberville, 65, a former football coach endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, beat Jeff Sessions, a former U.S. attorney general who was fired by the president. Sessions had hoped to return to the Senate, where he had been a member for 20 years before joining the Trump administration.
