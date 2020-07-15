Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Lam on Monday warned organizers and candidates of the primary that the event could be considered subverting state power under the city's new national security law if the objective is to resist every policy initiative of the government. The sweeping law enacted on June 30 outlaws secessionist, subversive, and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:51 IST
Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territory's new security law. Candidates who emerged at the top of the polls were in their 40s or younger in every constituency polled and included activists like prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and Jimmy Sham, who helped organize many of last year's anti-government protests as the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front.

Incumbent lawmakers such as Ted Hui and Eddie Chu, known for their vocal and outspoken criticism in legislative meetings, also took top spots. The polls were held to whittle the pro-democracy camp's candidates to field a unified slate in a legislative election in September and achieve a "35-plus" majority in the 70-seat legislature.

The pro-democracy camp has pledged to vote down the budget if they attain the majority. Under Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law, the city's leader – currently Carrie Lam – must resign if an important bill such as the budget is vetoed twice. "The victory of movement activists in the primary implies the continuation of the spirit of our resistance against China's growing curbs over the city's freedoms," said Wong in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"In the eyes of voters, candidates' spirit of resistance overrides other traditional elements like policy platforms, academic and professional backgrounds," he said. Lam on Monday warned organizers and candidates of the primary that the event could be considered subverting state power under the city's new national security law if the objective is to resist every policy initiative of the government.

The sweeping law enacted on June 30 outlaws secessionist, subversive, and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs. The maximum punishment for serious offenders is life imprisonment. "I am not saying it has breached it, but I have to put forward a warning that if that's going to be proven to be the case, then it's certainly a case to be answered," Lam said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday congratulated the pro-democracy camp on their "successful" primary election, saying that the over 600,000 Hong Kongers who voted have "demonstrated their desire to make their voices heard." He also said that the US will monitor developments closely as the legislative elections in September draw near. "We note with grave concern Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's threat that this primary may have violated Beijing's new 'national security' law for the territory, once again demonstrating the Chinese Communist Party's fear of democracy and its own people's free-thinking," he said.

Beijing's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office lashed out at the pro-democracy camp for holding the primaries, calling it illegal and that stating that the primaries "blatantly challenges" the Basic Law. It also said that the primaries violated the national security law, singling out the organizer Benny Tai and accusing him of subversive activities and advocating for the independence of Hong Kong. Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong also accused the organizers of planning the event "with the support of foreign forces," and said that the primaries collected a large amount of personal information from the people and may violate privacy regulations.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skill is timeless; It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others: PM Modi at Skill India event.

Skill is timeless It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others PM Modi at Skill India event....

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event.

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event....

Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM Oli's remarks on Ayodhya

Criticising Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli over his remark that the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said he may even claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese. Lord Ram belongs to the entire wo...

'The Old Guard' director to helm Viola Davis-starrer 'The Woman King'

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is earning praise for her Netflix action movie The Old Guard, has booked her next gig. Prince-Bythewood is set to direct The Woman King starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.The film is a historical e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020