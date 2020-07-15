Left Menu
Notice issued to Sachin Pilot, 18 others for not attending CLP: Avinash Pande

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday informed that a notice has been issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members for not attending Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:54 IST
Sachin Pilot [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday informed that a notice has been issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members for not attending Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings. "If they do not respond within two days, then it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," he added while speaking to ANI.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister had skipped both the CLP meetings which were held on July 13 and July 14. Yesterday, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief by the party. The decision to sack him was taken in a CLP meeting where as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Pilot should be removed from the party.

The CLP meeting was held at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

