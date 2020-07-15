Left Menu
Development News Edition

N. Macedonia heads to election with pace of EU accession at stake

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski opposed the name change, and also accuses Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) of corruption and cronyism, which they deny. One recent election poll suggested a narrow victory for the SDSM, while another indicated a narrow win for the VMRO-DPMNE.

Reuters | Skopje | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:15 IST
N. Macedonia heads to election with pace of EU accession at stake
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Voting began in a parliamentary election in North Macedonia that may decide the pace of its bid for European Union membership, with the governing pro-EU Social Democrats locked in a close race with the main opposition nationalists. The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Voters arrived at the polling stations wearing mandatory masks. The country of 2 million people has reported 8,332 infections 389 deaths due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev put the country on the path towards EU membership by agreeing to add "North" to its name, resolving a decades-old stand-off with Greece, which viewed the name Macedonia as a claim on its province of the same name. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski opposed the name change and also accuses Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) of corruption and cronyism, which they deny.

One recent election poll suggested a narrow victory for the SDSM, while another indicated a narrow win for the VMRO-DPMNE. But both polled less than 25%, meaning they would need partners for a majority. Zaev "had the courage to do what nobody else did. He solved the problems and opened the door to European Union," Tanja Sotirovska, a 47-year saleswoman from Skopje told Reuters after voting.

Parliament dissolved in February following the resignation of Zaev after the EU declined to set a date for membership negotiations. A month later the EU announced that talks could begin, again setting no date but diplomats said it would likely be later this year. An SDSM victory could lend momentum to Skopje's membership talks with the EU. Skopje political analyst Petar Arsovski said if VMRO-DPMNE won, it would not abandon the deal with Greece but might try to hold up implementing some aspects, such as renaming the currency and changing uniform symbols, risking new obstacles to the EU bid.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-U.S. CEO Forum held on 14 July

The India-U.S. CEO Forum was held on 14th July 2020, through a telephonic conference. This is the fifth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the USA. The Forum is an effe...

All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection. All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing coronavirus...

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years. Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the yo...

Google to pick 7.7 pc stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore

Google will pick up 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020