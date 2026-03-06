Left Menu

Greece Strengthens Bulgaria's Defense with Military Aid

Greece has agreed to provide military support to Bulgaria by deploying personnel and equipment, including a Patriot missile defense system and F16 fighter jets, to bolster Bulgaria's defense capabilities. This cooperation underscores the unity between Greece and Bulgaria, both EU and NATO members, amidst growing regional tensions.

Updated: 06-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:59 IST
In a significant move aimed at enhancing regional security, Greece has committed to providing military assistance to Bulgaria. As per Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, this includes the deployment of a Patriot missile defense battery to northern Greece to cover parts of Bulgaria.

In addition to ground-based support, Greece will station two F16 fighter jets in the north. These jets will serve as an aerial shield, adding to Bulgaria's defensive capabilities and showcasing Greece's commitment to its neighbor's security.

Coordination of this bolstered defense will be managed by senior Greek air force officers who will be stationed in Sofia. This development further cements the robust ties and cooperative spirit prevailing between the two EU and NATO allies.

