Hemtabad MLA death not political case as projected by BJP: Mamata to Prez Kovind
Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by BJP," Banerjee added. A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien, called on the president on Wednesday to apprise him of the facts and details of the case..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:48 IST
The death of the BJP’s Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy is a “case of suspected suicide” and not a political one as projected by the party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Her letter came a day after a BJP delegation called on the president over the death of its legislator, who was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.
"On receipt of post-mortem report and on primary investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities,” she said in the letter. "The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by BJP," Banerjee added.
A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien, called on the president on Wednesday to apprise him of the facts and details of the case..
ALSO READ
West Bengal mulling introduction of chapter on coronavirus in school curriculum
BJP says 'Make in India', but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi
BJP says Make in India but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi
36-ft-long whale found dead on West Bengal's Mandarmani Beach
Ministers, BJP leaders hail extension of PMGKAY, say it shows PM's commitment to welfare of poor