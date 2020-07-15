Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:45 IST
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing a kidnapping case in Kanpur. In a Facebook post, she said a young man was kidnapped by miscreants in Kanpur and his family was asked for a ransom for his release. "The family collected Rs 30 lakh by selling their house and wedding jewellery. At the behest of the police, the family handed over the bag full of money to the kidnappers and the police could neither catch the miscreants, nor their son could be freed," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The family members of the kidnapped man are distraught, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East added. "This is a case from Kanpur where such a big incident had taken place a few days ago. Now you can imagine the state of law and order in UP from this," Priyanka Gandhi said, referring to the Vikas Dubey episode.

Dubey, a wanted criminal, was shot dead on Friday last by police, who claimed he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. Dubey was wanted in connection with the ambush in Kanpur's Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports, first it was stated that the report of a deceased person was negative for coronavirus and the body was handed over to the person's family. Then it was said the report was positive, but the ambulance came to take the body after 16 hours, Priyanka Gandhi said.

This happened in the home district of the CM in Gorakhpur, she said. "Is this how the UP government is fighting coronavirus?" the Congress leader said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian parliament begins legalising ban on same-sex marriage

Russian lawmakers late on Tuesday submitted draft legislation that would ban same-sex marriage after voters backed changes to the constitution which define marriage as a union of a man and a woman only. The changes, championed by President ...

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. District Court in Washington early on Wednesday blocked what would be the second federal execution in 17 years, hours before it was due to take place.The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, who has been c...

Study reveals housing conditions affect cardiovascular health risks

People who are homeless may experience 60-70 higher rates of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, compared to the general population, according to a recent study. The study was cited in The Importance of ...

National Institutes of Design students can apply for work permits in Germany now

Students of National Institutes of Design NID will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European countrys Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020