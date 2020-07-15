Left Menu
Cong criticises Goa govt over announcement of 3-day lockdown

The opposition Congress on Wednesday said the three-day lockdown announced by the Goa government reflects Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "defective administration". Lockdown is not a solution for the COVID-19 outbreak in Goa, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar said. A three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Sawant said on Wednesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:53 IST
A three-day lockdown with stricter provisions will be enforced in Goa from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Sawant said on Wednesday. Besides, there will also be a "Janata Curfew" in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day with effect from Wednesday till August 10, he said.

Reacting to it, Chodankar said in a statement issued here said, "The partial lockdown announced by the chief minister is a reflection of his defective administration. This announcement has no scientific base, it is not a solution. He said 18 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in the state due to "irresponsible behaviour and gross mismanagement" of the pandemic by the Sawant-led government, and accused it of being "insensitive and corrupt".

He claimed people are in panic and feel insecure under the present government. "The chief minister must immediately release an action plan and a white paper on the COVID-19 pandemic, failing which the Congress will be compelled to launch an agitation, Chodankar said.

He said from day one, the Congress party showed a positive approach and tried to co-operate with the government in handling the COVID-19 situation in the coastal state. Congress Legislature Party leader in Goa Digambar Kamat and other party MLAs gave valuable suggestions, like setting up of a task force, keeping grocery shops open during lockdown, declaring South Goa district hospital as COVID care centre, and a Rs 100 crore economic revival plan for the marginal sector, he added.

On Tuesday, Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 2,753. The state has so far reported 18 deaths due to the disease..

