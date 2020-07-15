Left Menu
Rajasthan political crisis: Satish Punia meets senior BJP leaders

In the midst of ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, State Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President Satish Punia on Wednesday met senior party leaders.

Updated: 15-07-2020 17:28 IST
Satish Punia meets BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the midst of ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, State Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President Satish Punia on Wednesday met senior party leaders. Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told ANI that BJP does not feel the need for a floor test as of now. "If we feel the need, the party (BJP) will sit together and make a decision," he said.

Kataria also informed that the party (BJP) meeting which was scheduled based on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's press conference has been postponed till evening. He said, "We had decided the timing of our meeting based on Sachin Pilot's press conference but now that it has been canceled, I have told Vasundhara Raje ji to try to arrive here by evening." Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief by the party on Tuesday, has confirmed that he is "not" joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am not joining BJP," said Pilot in a telephonic conversation with ANI. (ANI)

