Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPF to move HC against Speaker's order on seven rebel MLAs

The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) on Wednesday described as "arbitrary" the order of Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker dismissing the party's disqualification petition against its seven rebel MLAs and said it will move the high court.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:07 IST
NPF to move HC against Speaker's order on seven rebel MLAs

The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) on Wednesday described as "arbitrary" the order of Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker dismissing the party's disqualification petition against its seven rebel MLAs and said it will move the high court. The decision to this effect was taken at the NPF Legislature Party meeting here, Opposition leader and former chief minister T R Zeliang reporters. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer had on Tuesday dismissed the disqualification petition filed by the NPF against its seven MLAs saying, they are not liable to be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule, which deals with defection.

"He (Speaker) delivered the judgment 'arbitrarily'... justice has not been delivered," Zeliang said. The NPF has decided to go to the court against the Speaker's judgment after taking consent of party President Shrhozelie Liezietsu, he said.

The seven rebel legislators were not invited for the meeting. The NPF had sought annulment of their membership for going against the party decision and supporting the ruling coalition in the election for the lone Lok Sabha seat from the state last year.

It had also accused them of voluntarily giving up membership of the party, a contention which did not find favour with the Speaker. The MLAs against whom the party had filed the petition are- E E Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, Kejong Chang, B S Nganlang Phom, Toyang Changkong Chang, N Thongwang Konyak and C John.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance had won the Lok Sabha poll. The NPF, which is the only opposition party in the Assembly, has a total of 25 MLAs, including the seven rebel legislators. The House strength at present is 58 due to the death of two members.

The PDA comprising of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP and an Independent has a combined strength of 33 in the assembly. Asked about the June 16 letter from Governor R N Ravi to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the "perilous law and order situation in the state", Zeliang said that the the matter is between the two and it is the duty of the government of the day to minutely discuss and reply to every point raised in the Governor's letter.

"If the government fails to give a befitting reply, the people will suffer due to lack of governance," he said while adding that there is a vast difference "between government and governance". Meanwhile, Zeliang welcomed the reported Naga political talks held between Ravi, who is also the interlocutor, and Working Committee of the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in Dimapur on Tuesday.

"Due to the pandemic everything was put on hold and there was no progress in the talks, but we are glad to see that the interlocutor called the working committee of the NNPGs and had a deliberation while resuming the talks," he said, adding that the party is not aware of what was discussed at the meeting. "But it (resumption of talks) is a good sign and a good approach," he remarked, adding that the process should also resume with NSCN (IM).

He said the October 31, 2019 dialogue with NSCN(IM) and NNPGs was reported to have concluded successfully and people were expecting that a solution would soon be achieved and it would be a reality. "But it has been dragging on and people are now at a loss as to what happened to the claims of successful conclusion of the talks by the interlocutor and the Naga negotiating groups, and where is the result," said Zeliang.

However, he expressed the hope that the resumption of talks would bring the final result very soon. "The approach was appreciable and a good step forward after a long time," he said.

On the encounters between security forces and Naga national groups, Zeliang said,"We always condemn the killing and encounters between the security forces and the Naga groups but despite having the ceasefire agreement such incidents have been happening in the past too". "It is very unfortunate," he lamented while appealing to both sides to maintain the ground rules of the ceasefire agreement.

"Such incidents should be condemned by one and all," said the opposition leader..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadananda Gowda discusses issues related to Fertilizers Dept with Sitharaman

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discussed various issues related to the Department of Fertilisers with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday here in the national capital.Minister of State MoS Mansukh Mandaviya was also present in ...

Kerala Assembly to convene for a day on July 27 to pass Finance Bill

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assembly for a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21Finance Bill.The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan decided to recommen...

WHO urges Turkmenistan to take steps "as if COVID-19 was circulating"

Turkmenistan says it has not registered any COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but the World Health Organization wants the Central Asian country to take measures as if it had. Concluding a visit to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, a WHO mission said the...

Study predicts India's population may peak to 1.6 bn in 2048, decline in 2100 to 1.09 bn

Scientists have predicted that the Indias population may peak to about 1.6 billion in 2048, and decline by 32 per cent to around 1.09 billion in 2100, when it is also expected to be the worlds most populous country. The analysis, published ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020