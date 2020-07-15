Left Menu
Development News Edition

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had spared firms previously involved in the pipelines' construction from sanctions authorized by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a 2017 law aimed at punishing Russia, in particular, for interference in US elections and other matters. The move opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European and other foreign company over the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream projects, including those that had been working on the pipelines before the passage of CAATSA and had been exempted from the penalties.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:31 IST
US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe
Image Credit: Freepik

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning they'll be subject to US penalties unless they halt their work. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had spared firms previously involved in the pipelines' construction from sanctions authorized by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a 2017 law aimed at punishing Russia, in particular, for interference in US elections and other matters.

The move opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European and other foreign company over the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream projects, including those that had been working on the pipelines before the passage of CAATSA and had been exempted from the penalties. The Trump administration has lobbied Europe, particularly Germany, to abandon the pipelines, which it believes will increase the continent's dependence on Russian energy. Wednesday's step comes as congressional legislation that would mandate the imposition of sanctions that had been authorized by CAATSA is advancing.

The US has been an outspoken opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would transport natural gas about 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Along with eastern European countries that also oppose the project, the US government argues that it will make Europe dangerously dependent on Russia. Already the threat of US sanctions has led one company that had not been covered by the grandfather clause to suspend its work on the pipeline. Late last year, the Swiss firm Allseas, which operated ships laying sections of the undersea pipeline, said it was halting work in anticipation of sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russia's Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. The German government has said it regrets the sanctions threat and considers them interference in the country's domestic affairs. However, Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear last week that Germany isn't considering retaliation against the sanctions. Russia has said it is, however, considering retaliatory measures. Pompeo spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, and President Donald Trump spoke to Turkey's president on Tuesday, but there was no indication that the pipelines had been discussed.

With TurkStream, Russian gas passes through the Black Sea to Turkey. Together, the two 578-mile TurkStream lines under the Black Sea, along with the Russian and Turkish onshore pipes, have the capacity to carry 31.5 billion cubic metres (1.1 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas annually.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hopes China will reconsider threat to sanction Lockheed Martin

Washington USA, July 15 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defence contractor Lockheed Martin. The...

One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said today. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the You...

Coronavirus to ravage economy of Latin America, output to contract 9.1% -UN agency

The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the regions economic output down by 9.1, a United Nations agency said in a report issued on Wednesday.The Economic Commissi...

Double joy: UP twins score same marks in each subject in CBSE Class 12 exams

In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. This remarkable feat w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020